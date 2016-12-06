BOWLS: Penultimae Thornfield gala of 2016

By Alan Jackson

Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club’s penultimate gala of 2016 was in aid of Breast Cancer, a mix of pink and Christmassy clothing taking to the carpet.

“X Rail” led the pack after the first round of games with “Snowballs” and “Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers” joint second. “The Hotshots” and “Twerking Turkeys” in joint fourth completed the top five. Heading into the half-time break “X Rail” still led, “Snowballs” took sole ownership of second spot, “Twerking Turkeys” moved into third, “The Hotshots” fourth with “Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers” dropping down to fifth.

Three rounds gone and “X Rail” extended their lead ahead of “Snowballs”. “Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers” jumped back into third place, “Twerking Turkeys” dropped to fourth while “The Xmas Baubles” joined “The Hotshots” in joint fifth.

With the bowls packed away “X Rail” (Pat Quirke, Trev Evans, Ian Kendall and Bruce Truman) led from start to finish to sit on top of the Christmas tree with 29 points. “Snowballs” finished in second spot, four points behind the winners and two ahead of “Fanny’s Fantom Flan Flingers” in third. “The Hotshots” Finished fourth on 20 points while “The Stoke Lot” sneak in the top five.

The next gala at Thornfield is on Sunday, December 30 at 6.30pm and is in aid of the club’s junior section. The Juniors have reached the last 16 stage of the National Under 25s Double Rink and are due to play Hartlepool at the neutral venue of Doncaster near the end of January 2017 and the funds raised will help pay for a coach for the players and supporters.