BOWLS: Rail looking strong at the top of the Friendship Cup table

Results from Week 8 matches

Rugby, Rugby Rail and Thornfield bowling clubs all had wins in the RBA Friendship Cup matches in week 8, July 20.

The league table is looking good for Rugby Rail now, having won at home in a reversed fixture. Although the rinks were even, 2 apiece, they scored 72 shots and gained 10 points by beating the Grange who were close with only a 10-shot difference at 62 shots and 4 points.

Oakfield took a trip to play at Thornfield’s ground but lost by 11 shots & 1 rink to 3 rinks, scoring 56 shots to 67 shots respectively and gaining only 2 points to Thornfield’s 12 points.

The Rugby versus Bilton match was a little more one-sided with Rugby winning 3 rinks to 1, and scores of 89 shots to 41 shots gave Rugby a 12 point to 2 points win.

While four clubs still have three matches to play, the penultimate games for Bilton and Rugby Rail take place on Thursday, July 27. Rugby club travel to the Rail to attempt to ‘de-rail’ the leaders, Bilton entertain Thornfield and the Grange travel to Oakfield. I hope the outstanding matches from July 13 can be arranged to be played on August 10.

The points table so far reads: Rugby Rail 83, Thornfield 59, Rugby 53, Bilton 47, Grange 34, Oakfield 32.

Keith Oakes