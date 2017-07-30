BOWLS: Round-up from Warwickshire county ladies

By Jenny Corn

Worcestershire win

Warwickshire's highest winning rink against Somerset - Jenny Corn, June Hands, Pat Moore and Hazel Goodman

The sun stayed out for the Middle England League match against Worcestershire at Entaco Bowling Club and although the home team came second the game was played in a friendly but competitive spirit finishing with a 92-123 result.

Barbara Jeffrey (Entaco) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), Chris Harrison (Ambleside) and Gloria Higgins (RLS) set off strongly and were 12-2 at 7 ends before their opposition started to pull back and they eventually drew 18-18.

The remaining teams weren’t so successful but the highlight of the day for the President was when she was able to award Vanessa Brazier with her Blazer Badge.

Sun shines on Warwickshire in Somerset

Warwickshire's highest winning rink against Herefordshire -Jacqui Cook, Jean Williams, June Millward and Dawn Horne

A sunny day heralded Warwickshire ladies as they set out for their friendly match against Somerset and it was definitely a good omen as they came home with a win 128-101.

Highest winning rink went to Jenny Corn with Hazel Goodman (both Lillington), June Hands (Ilmington) and Pat Moore (Three Spires) who started slowly but pulled back to be level at 5 ends and despite a nervous middle section, they managed to steam ahead at the end to finish 28-18.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Chris Richards (Lillington), Dawn Horne and Gloria Higgins (both RLS) were never under pressure and finished with a 23-14 win.

Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Liz Westell (Welford) started strongly and were 11-3 up at 10 ends, when their opponents pulled back but a sterling effort by the visitors ensured they stayed ahead to finish 21-15.

Elaine Taylor (Stoke) with Karen Rice (Entaco), Ann Doherty and Di Thurlbeck (both Lillington) were down to start with, but 4 shots on the 7th end helped their cause and determination meant that they ended with a 22-17 win.

Maureen Tims (Whitnash) with Liz Crispin (Wolvey), Donna Kerr (RLS) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) took off at a pace and were 12-2 up at 10 ends when their opponents dug their heels in and started to make an impact, but not enough to stop the visitors winning 18-13.

Chris Cooke (Southam), with Terri Hitchcox (Rugby Ladies), Margaret Stephens and Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington) weren’t so fortunate and definitely had a fight on their hands but 8 shots over the last four ends helped their cause and they finished 16-24.

Warwickshire Win Two in a Row

Sherwood Park Bowling Club was the venue for Warwickshire’s friendly match against Herefordshire and as the storm clouds gathered it did not augur well but apart from a slight shower the match escaped the weather and the players in the main stayed dry with the home team recording its second win in two days – 125-102.

Highest winning rink went to Jacqui Cook (Lillington) with Dawn Horne (RLS), June Millward (Three Spires) and Jean Williams (Stratford) who were ahead all the way and finished strongly 24-9.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Donna Kerr (RLS), Barbara Harsant (Solihull Municipal) and Chris Cooke (Southam) were pipped to the post as their score differential was the same as Jacqui Cook’s team but they won one less end, nevertheless finishing with a resounding 26-11 win.

Sue Hornsby with Pat Harvey (both Lillington), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) started strongly, let their opponents catch them up, but stamped their authority on the game in the middle section and zoomed into the final few ends to finish 23-14.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry), Margaret Stephens and Chris Ward (both Lillington) had a steady game and eventually won 24-16.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Linda Linney (Stratford) and Gloria Higgins (RLS) started strongly and were 6-0 up at 5 ends, but a determined effort by their opponents put them on the back foot and in spite of a surge later in the match they weren’t able to sustain it and finished 17-23.

Rosemarie Geden (Southam) with Margaret Grosvenor, Ann Doherty and Jayne Henfrey (all Lillington) struggled from the start and worked hard to gain their eventual score of 11-29.