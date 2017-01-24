BOWLS: Rugby Bowling Club prepares for new season

Annual meeting remembers Chris Holman and Ken Pearcey

Rugby Bowling Club Annual General Meeting

Rugby Bowling Club held their annual general meeting and election of officers in the clubhouse, Bilton Road, Rugby, on Friday night.

A minute’s silence was observed for Chris Holman, a Trustee of the club, who passed away during the year and for former member, Ken Pearcey, who died a few days earlier. Sincere condolences from the club to both families.

President Adrian Johnston and Vice-Captain Nigel Townsend reviewed another successful year on the green and congratulated the club’s Top Club team for reaching the semi-final of the Bowls England Top Club competition, also Tom and Geoff Millership who were narrowly defeated in the final of the Bowls England Family Pairs.

In the Warwickshire C.B.A. finals the Birmingham Post County Triples cup was won by Nigel Carter, Brian Boardman and Craig Carter. Runners-up in the Bluemel Pairs Cup were Craig Carter and Tom Millership, also in the Fennel Fours Cup, Tom Wells, Matt Wells, Craig Carter and Calvin Wells. In the Rugby Bowling Association competitions the Club won the Finch Cup and Tom and Calvin Wells won the Coronation Pairs Cup.

Officers elected for the 2017 season are President - Nigel Carter; Vice-President - Nigel Hewitson; Secretary - Sue Moses; Treasurer - David Scobie; Captain - Adrian Johnston; Vice-captain - Nigel Townsend; Match Secretary - Don Moses. Committee - Graham Dales, Keith Mason, Robin Whyman and Roger Smith. Publicity Officer - Bill Yates.