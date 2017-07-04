BOWLS: Semi-finalists decided in county junior singles

By Alan Jackson

For several years Rugby BC has sponsored and hosted the County Junior Singles day, where the County’s youngsters battle it out for the four semi -final berths in the Junior Singles competition.

Fourteen players played on a sunny day at Rugby, two players received byes to the quarter-final stage, Aiden Maries and Callum Huckfield. Harry Billington got off to a good start against Mark Smith but the pair ended up trading blows, Billington leading 8-7. Smith then won five consecutive ends to move to within four of victory, Billington scored a brace of twos before Smith sealed his 21-12 win with a four. Adam Smith went from 5 all in his tie against Daniel Ellicott to leading by seven. Ellicott closed to gap to one but Smith reeled off a single and couple of twos to win 21-15.

Craig Carter booked his place in the quarter-finals with a 21-6 victory over Matthew King, the more experienced Carter dominating the tie though King can be please with taking a four. Nothing could separate Ewan Mason and James Finch as they exchanged shots to reach 6-6, Mason then took control of the game taking the tie 21-12. Jordan Merrett eased his way passed Tome Wheeler 21-8 to secure a quarter final spot. The tie of the round was the encounter between Jordan Ward and Luke Moore, with twelve ends gone Ward had a two shot advantage but Moore doubled his tally over the next five ends. Moore moved to a 19-12 lead but Ward cut the deficit to three. Moore then took a single only for Ward to bring the scores back level. In a winner takes all final end it was Ward who emerged victorious 21-20.

As a relative newcomer Aiden Maries struggled to score against Craig Carter in his quarter final tie but got back into the tie, however Carter regained control to reach another semi final, final score 21-7. Callum Huckfield raced into a 7-0 lead against Ewan Mason. With sixteen ends played Huckfield led 16-8 but Mason fought back to take the lead, 19-18. Three singles saw Huckfield secure the win with a 21-19 scoreline. The third quarter final pitched brother against brother, Mark and Adam Smith both trying to make it through to the semis. Mark made the better start but it was Adam that reached double figures first, the score 10-9. Mark then got the upper hand, getting within two shots of victory but Adam took the score to 20-19 with a four. Mark took the next end, the tie level 20 all, it was the older Smith and defending champion who took the single, Adam Smith winning 21-20. Jordan Ward opened up a 9-2 lead before Jordan Merrett fought back to lead 15-14. Nothing could split the pair as they reached 18 all. Ward then took a single and double to claim the final semi-final berth, 21-18.

The semi finals will be played on Sunday, July 16 at Welford BC as part of the first County Semi-Final day, Adam Smith will play Craig Carter and Callum Huckfield faces Jordan Ward.

# Warwickshire played back to back friendlies, away to Berkshire and home to Leicestershire. Both games finished in defeat for the Bears, Berkshire winning 129-97 while the Foxes were victorious 113-105.

In the Berkshire game David Print (Lillington), Mike Hall (Executive), Keith Francis (Lillington) and John Hibbert (Wolvey) led 14-11 at the midway point. They maintained that advantage to win 22-19. John Slater (Thornfield), Len Pates (Kings Heath), Treasurer Michael Jackson and Peter Vale Humphreys (Avon) also won by three shots, 19-16, but were denied highest winning rink because Hibbert and co won more ends. Peter Hooper (Avenue Leamington), Fred Bannister (Royal Leamington Spa), David Williams (Executive) and Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock trailed by seven with four ends to play but could only find six shots, final score 17-18. Rick Hayes (Avenue Leamington), Julian Fellows (Thornfield), Senior Vice President Don Darby and Pete Storer (Grange) lost 14-23. President Graham O’Donohue, Mick Foster (Grange), Adrian Boldy (Avon) and George Smith (Wellesbourne) were level with six ends left fell to a 13-25 loss. Dave Ronnie (Rugby Police), Alan Reaney (Three Spires), Past President Stan Orton and Ian Kendall (Grange) lost 12-24.

Against the Foxes Len Faulconbridge (Wolvey), Malcolm Welch (Lillington), Mick Foster (Highway) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries were in control all the way to a 26-17 win. Roy Henfry (Tamworth), Fred Sawyer (Home Guard), Roger Powell (Executive) and Bob Hope (Welford) came from ten down to win 21-19. Ken Tredgold (Southam), Boris Boulstridge (Executive), Dennis Ward (Southam) and Francis Fletcher (Executive) also had to fightback in the final six ends to register a 19-18 victory. President Graham O’Donohue, Mick Allsop (Nuneaton), Martyn Evans (Welford) and Keith Hornsby (Three Spires) kept close but eventually lost 18-13. Mick Davies (Lillington), Barry Weston (Highway), Jim Ward (Sherwood Park) and Junior Vice President Geoff Moran were level twelve ends in but lost 12-18. Dave Turner (Royal Leamington Spa), John Fielden (WBC), Geoff Ward (Lillington) and Dave Cooke (Southam) lost 14-23.