BOWLS: The Grange finals day results

Winners and runners-up in 2017 competitions

The Grange Bowling Club held their competition finals day last Sunday.

The Men’s Pairs champions were Richard Townsend & Brian Mace-Humphries, beating Stuart Miles & Stan Cheshire 20-6 in the final.

Brian teamed up with Brenda Beere to also win the Mixed Pairs, with a 27-15 success over runners-up Stuart Miles & Janet Miller.

But Stuart Miles took top spot in the Frank Gibbs Trophy, triumphing 21-9 over John Cole.

Bob Page won the Men’s Championship, with a 21-12 victory over Dave Knee and Bob also added the Men’s 2-Wood singles trophy, winning 15-14 on an extra end from Phil Bale.

Tom Wheeler won the Men’s Handicap 21-18, with Adam Steele the runner-up.

Ladies Pairs champions, 22-19 on an extra end, were Janet Miller & Carol Mace-Humphries, with Erika Frankland & Christine Oliver the runners-up.

Heather Mills won all three ladies’ singles titles, with a 17-13 victory over Christine Oliver in the 2-Wood, a 21-4 triumph over Brenda Beere in the Handicap and a 21-0 win against runner-up Liz Page in the Championship.