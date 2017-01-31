BOWLS: Thornfield Gala for British Heart Foundation

By Alan Jackson

Sixteen teams came together to participate in the latest charity gala at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, this one in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The club was buzzing due to a trio of their youngsters; Alfie Knight, Tom Wheeler and Jordan Ward having won the Potters Holidays Youth Junior Trophy at the Potters Resort earlier in the day.

A perfect game gave Gally’s Heroes the top spot with 8 points after the first round. In joint second were The Odd Bunch and X Rail, joint fourth went to Latecomers, The Oddbods and Take Heart.

Heading into the midway break The Odd Bunch had take the lead closely followed by The Oddbods in second, Latecomers in third, fourth were Roy’s Girls and in joint fifth were Bilbo is Missing and Threesome + 1.

With three games gone the lead changed again, The Oddbods one point clear of Roy’s Girls and Threesome + 1 in joint second. The Odd Bunch and Bilbo is Missing were fourth and fifth respectively.

The last bowls had been delivered and two teams were level on 22 points, Roy’s Girls and Threesome + 1 so the winner would be decided by shots scored. Threesome + 1 had scored a total of 22 shots but the winners were Roy’s Girls aka Julia Scott, Bev Mitchell, Angie Page and Roy Scott who scored three shots more. Third place went to Bilbo is Missing, with The Oddbods in fourth and X Rail completing the top five.

The next charity gala is on Sunday, February 26 at 2.30pm and is in aid of the NET Patient Foundation. On Saturday, February 11 the club is hosting the Warwickshire EBYDS Event (youth bowlers).