BOWLS: Thornfield teams in club league derby

By Alan Jackson

The much-anticipated clash saw Thornfield ‘A’ taking on Thornfield ‘B’ in the Wessex League. The club entered a ‘B’ team to allow those players on the fringe of being in the ‘A’ side and those looking to move into playing competitively for the club.

Heading into the game ‘B’ were just a point behind ‘A’ but had played two games more. The rinks representing ‘A’ were Colin Hall, Colin Knapp, Dave Sands and Craig Carter; Keith Mason, Brian Lever, Jordan Ward and Calvin Wells; Tom Wheeler, Nigel Carter, Darren Ward and Howard Wilkins; Oliver Fowler, Graham Howes, Chris Chapman and Liam Pearcey.

For the ‘B’ team were Bob Henderson, Andy Fowler, John Furness and Dave Murley; Doug Pitcher, Ewan Mason, Nigel Hewitson and Bruce Truman; Brian Rodgers, Ray Carter, Darren Wheeler and Barry Davies; Tony Bromfield, Tom Duggins, Roy Scott and John Kilsby.

The match ups were (‘A’ first) Carter v Murley, Wells v Truman, Wilkins v Davies and Pearcey v Kilsby.

A second end five saw Wilkins (‘A’) take an early lead but Davies chipped in several singles and a double to become 8-5 ahead after eight ends. Wilkins and co retaliated with a five end spree which included a five and treble to regain the lead 16-8 with five ends left. Davies again chipped away to trail by two with one end left but Wilkins took that to give the ‘A’ team a 17-14 victory.

Truman and co (‘B’) had the better of the opening seven ends, edging Wells 7-6. Wells’ rink increased their tally by ten over the next seven ends to lead 16-10. Truman fought back, scoring a pair of doubles and singles to claim a draw 16-16.

Murley’s rink (‘B’) took an early lead but Carter and co hit a five on the fourth end on their way to an 8-3 lead after six ends but the ‘B’ side replied with their own five to lead 11-9 with eight ends to play. Carter scored a six and four three ends later to take a decisive advantage, final score 24-16 to the ‘A’ team. A ruthless start by Pearcey and co (‘A’) saw them reach ten ends 16-1 up over Kilsby’s rink. Kilsby and co only won two more ends with a treble and single, the ‘A’ side winning 27-5.

Thornfield ‘A’ took the tie 84-51, winning three rinks and drawing the other to claim 15 of the available 16 points. Currently Thornfield ‘A’ sit third in the table, 19 points off top spot with five games left to play. Thornfield ‘B’ have three games left and are second from bottom.

# Rugby Thornfield’s youngsters will be playing in the final stages of a junior triples competition on January 29 during the 2017 World Indoors Championships at Potters Resort.

# On Saturday, February 11 Thornfield will be hosting the Warwickshire regions EBYDS (English Bowls Youth Development System), players play in two age groups in singles and skills challenges to qualify for the National Final.