BOWLS: Thornfield trio champions at Potters

Rugby team win Under 17s Triples title

Three Rugby Thornfield junior bowlers - Tom Wheeler, Jordan Ward and Alfie Knight - have been victorious in their final on the World Championship rink.

They entered the Under 17s Junior Triples, which is held every year at Potters Leisure Resort in Norfolk - the home of the World Indoor Bowls.

Teams enter from all around the country, with the final being played on the actual rink on the morning of the World Bowls singles final. The team was superb, beating opponents from Lowestoft, Acle and Riverain.

This is a massive achievement, as the team from Riverain won the event two years ago and were beaten finalists last year. Last Sunday (January 29) they played an U17 team from Acle and beat them 11-2. This was shown live on YouTube and they were presented the winning trophy by Andy Thomson MBE.

Picture (from left) are Jordan Ward, Alfie Knight and Tom Wheeler