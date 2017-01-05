BOWLS: Thornfield trio to compete on world championship day at Potters

Under 17s through to final of Junior Triples competition

The run up to Christmasproved a very hectic four weeks for the Rugby Thornfield Under 25 and Junior Sections.

The Under 25 team travelled for their last game in November to Leicester and were involved in a very entertaining match.

The Rugby rink of Abbie Ward, Tom Wheeler and Oliver Fowler were behind for most of the game, but with one end to play found themselves three shots ahead.

A great shot from skip Oliver Fowler nearly secured the win but somehow the jack ran away from his bowl and the home team skip drew a third shot making it 16-16 to secure a very entertaining draw.

A week later Rugby played host to a very consistent Northampton side.

The Rugby rink of Adam Steele, Ewan Mason and Tom Wheeler bowled very well, but the Northampton trio pulled out some fantastic shots when required to take the match 17-26.

This was the first defeat of the season and the whole section need to be very proud of how they have all contributed to this great start of the season.

In December the Under 18s started their set of matches in the Midland League Southern section. The first game was a tough match away at Carlton in Leicester.

The Rugby rinks of William Higham, Jordan Ward, Jacob Mills, Cormac Sheehan, Alfie Knight and Tom Wheeler were forced to play some fantastic bowls and came out winners with a score of 47-17.

A week later the Rugby side, which this time consisted of William Higham, Tom Wheeler, Jacob Mills, Cormac Sheehan, Molly Fowler and Oliver Fowler dug deep and again produced some fantastic bowls to run out winners 37-26 against a very good Northampton side.

On December 11, Rugby Thornfield entered the U17 Junior Triples competition at Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton on Sea.

This venue is the Wembley of indoor bowls with the World Singles Final taking place at the end of January. The trio of Alfie Knight, Tom Wheeler and Jordan Ward, played teams from around the country and managed to secure a place in the final.

This will be played at Potters Leisure Resort on the day and on the same portable rink as the World Singles Final.

They will be up against a trio from Acle in Norfolk. This is a massive achievement for the trio and the club and all involved in the junior section are so proud and hopefully they can continue their great form and win the trophy.

As always, any junior wishing to try the sport, please contact Rugby Thornfield IBC on (01788) 571598.