BOWLS: Two more wins for Warwickshire’s Vice Presidents

Victories at Nuneaton and Stratford

Warwickshire Vice Presidents played against The IMPS at Nuneaton BC on Thursday (August 10). WVPs won by three shots 112–109 and their highest winning rink comprised Bernard Merrick, Rex Fox, Graham Taylor and Ian Bassnett with a 23–18 scoreline.

On Sunday WVPs took on Leicester City & Parks at Stratford on Avon BC. WVPs won by 17 shots this time, 119–102.

Their highest winning rink of Alan Mansell, John Slater, Ian Bassnett and Don Darby finished 26–12.