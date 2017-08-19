BOWLS: Victory for Warwickshire ladies at Wantage

Just two winning rinks and a draw enough for eight-shot success

Wantage Bowling Club in Berkshire was the scene of yet another win for Warwickshire Ladies as they came home with a 114-106 victory, with just two rinks winning and one scraping a draw, writes Jenny Corn.

Highest winning rink went to Elaine Taylor with Helen Harris (both Stoke), Joy Cooke and Mo Yeomans (both Blossomfield) who set off strongly scoring 12-2 by five ends and despite their opponents’ best efforts they were determined to dictate the pace finishing with a resounding 30-18.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), June Millward (Stoke) and Jean Veart (Nuneaton) were fairly evenly matched for the first half of the game but then managed to pull away to win 19-11.

Pat Bax (Rugby Thornfield) with Ann Doherty (Lillington), Dawn Horne and Gloria Higgins (both RLS) were level pegging at seven ends and that is how the game progressed finishing with an honourable draw 18 all.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Linda Linney (Stratford), Margaret Stephens and Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington) started confidently but were trailing 8-10 at 11 ends and it was only a determined effort that enabled them to hold on and only lose by 2 shots – 16-18.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Liz Westell (Welford), Hazel Goodman and Chris Ward (both Lillington) were in a similar situation and despite a strong start were unable to sustain it, losing 15-18.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry), Wendy Baxter and Terri Hitchcox (both Rugby Ladies) struggled to start but picked up nicely in the middle but not enough to stop their opponents retaining their lead and winning 16-23.

All England Singles Champion

Warwickshire is delighted to congratulate Kirsty Richards (Bournville) on becoming All England Singles Champion following a more than exciting game against Natalie Chestney (Devon) which all came down to the last wood.

Slower to start, Kirsty kept her nerve and pulled back to level the game and started to pull ahead, but Natalie was having none of it and again stepped up the pace. With Kirsty 20-16 up Warwickshire’s hopes were high, but again Natalie came back and they went into the last end 20 all with Natalie holding game when Kirsty played the last wood to win the match 21-20.