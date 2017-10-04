BOWLS: Warwickshire ladies finish season on a high

County team take on President’s club

The last match of the season is always fun as it is against the President’s Club and their guests and this year was no exception. As the black clouds threatened there was a big question mark over whether the game would actually take place but after a brief shower the sun came out and the game was playing in the usual friendly but competitive spirit. Although the Lillington Ladies put out a strong team the County Ladies were able to retain their honour with a win 151-75.

Warwickshire's highest winning rink at Lillington: Donna Kerr, Carol Norton, Rosemarie Geden and June Austin

Highest winning rink went to Rosemarie Geden (Southam) with June Austin (Three Spires), Carol Norton (Stoke) and Donna Kerr (RLS) who were level pegging 4 all at 5 ends but then started to pull away eventually winning 33-10.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Pat Cooper (RLS) and Jean Hagues (Rugby Ladies) were slow to start but pulled level, 8 all, at 11 ends and then there was no stopping them as they went on to win 28-10.

Maureen Tims (Whitnash) with Dawn Horne (RLS), Chris Ward (Lillington) and Chris Cooke (Southam) were determined to do well and set off at a pace and although the Lillington team started to pull back in the second half it was too little too late and the President’s team eventually won 27-10.

Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Karen Rice (Entaco), Ann Doherty (Lillington) and Brenda Carlton (Three Spires) also set off determinedly and were 14-2 up at 8 ends, but the home team was not to be deterred and although they definitely won the second half of the game it wasn’t enough to beat the County who finished 21-14.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Margaret Boldy (Wellesbourne), Helen Harris (Stoke) and Gloria Higgins (RLS) started well and were 12-1 up at 9 ends and although the home team put on a brave response in the second half it wasn’t enough leaving the County winning 20-13.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Pat Bax (Rugby Thornfield), Janet Pooler and Kathryn Harris (both Stoke) were also stronger in the first half than the second but the home team definitely showed their metal, eventually only losing by 4 shots 22-18.

The President, Chris Ward, was delighted to welcome the County to her Club and notch up another win, but the visitors were certainly treated to a warm welcome and delicious meal - it was a fitting end to a happy and successful season.