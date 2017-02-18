BOXING: Morgan hoping for England squad selection for Europeans

Surprise assessment at Sheffield training on Sunday

There’s a bright future ahead for 15-year-old morgan Ansell as she aims for the European Championships later this year.

Morgan Ansell and England head coach Amanda Coulson

The Rugby High School student is showing just how focused she is, not only sailing through her GCSE mocks with A*s and As, but attending England squads, competing and training twice a day.

Her coach, Edwin Cleary at Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington says such is her dedication and determination she could go all the way to the top of the sport.

Over the weekend Morgan travelled twice to Yorkshire for two separate England squad events.

On Saturday she was at Burmantofts ABC in Leeds and after returning to Warwickshire to weigh in to defend her junior title spent Sunday at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, where she had quite a surprise.

On arrival Morgan was met by Head England Coach Amanda Coulson and without any prior notice was told that this would be her assessment for the European championships selections squad.

“Getting hit by this news without any prior notice would fluster most boxers, but not Morgan,” said Edwin.

“Morgan is another boxer from this fabulous squad we are producing at Cleary’s that just wouldn’t be fazed by this and gave it her best.

“There were over 20 girls on assessment on Sunday, showing the strength in depth now being produced in England. Most of the girls already with international experience were pushing for a second go at the Europeans.”