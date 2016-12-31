BRIDGE: Rugby Bridge Club latest results

Interesting hand with unusual outcome

In a very close contest Tuesday’s winners with a superb 65.63% were Peter Langley & Val Wormleighton ahead of John Bolton & Chris Rowles with 65.14% followed by Graham Clarke & Pat Exelby; Stuart Warne & Helen Foster; Chris Malthouse & Marion Dixon and in joint sixth Alan Webb & Dennis Angove and Jeff Stafford & Mary Kerridge. During an evening of many interesting hands the one below had an unusual outcome for Peter (West) & Val.

East S – K Q J 9 3 2

H – 10 8 D – Q 6 C – A 7 3

West S – Void H – K 9 5 4 2

D – A 8 5 4 2 C – 6 4 2

The bidding was as follows:

W – Pass N – 1S

E – Pass S – 2C

W – 2S (Michaels) all pass.

Peter said: ...“Playing 2spades without one in my hand felt disastrous, but on anything other than a club lead I might even have made it. As it happened, the lead was the Queen of Clubs and I went one off. As Val didn’t alert my Michaels cue bid I thought she had forgotten, but of course her pass was quite deliberate.”

Wednesday sessions at Rogers Hall will recommence 0n January 4. Thursday’s winners were Liz Edwards & Stuart Warne with a sound 56.25% followed by Terry Bradbury & David Reed; David & Conny Dachtler and Val Wormleighton & Anne Pettitt.

Friday’s winners with an excellent 65.26% were Ken Miles & Ann Burrage ahead of in joint second Marion Dixon & Peter Langley plus Maria Smyth & Terry Bradbury followed by Janet O’Connor & Don Prowse; Anne Carrington & Sue Spirett and Patti Jarvis & Roger Ward. On the hand below most pairs bid 3NT except Ken & Ann who bid and made 6C after North leads Ace of hearts, the clubs split 3:2.

East S – A K 9 H – 2

D – 10 8 2 C – A K Q 8 5 2

West S – 6 4 H – K 8 7 6

D – A K Q 7 4 C – 10 3

Full results and other news are at www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.