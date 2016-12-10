CANOEING: Season’s awards for Kimberley

Rugby star now ranked fourth in world in Canadian

Canoe Slalom Awards 2016

Rugby’s Kimberley Woods was rewarded for her efforts in the nation premier divisions during the 2016 season at the British Canoe Union Canoe Slalom Awards held at Notts County Football Ground, Nottingham last weekend.

Kimberley came away with the Ormskirk Trophy for National Women’s Canadian Champion and the Audrey Hill Plate for the Under 23 National Champion. Kimberley followed this with the Slalom Committee Trophy for the National U23 Champion in Women’s Kayak.

Kimberley also won the Wilkinson Sword Trophy with team mates Malory Franklin, Jazz Royal and Eilidh Gibson for the Highest Placed International Team.

This follows on her international success during the year, where she competed in the Great Britain senior team in both Kayak and Canadian disciplines coming second overall in the five race World cup series in the Canadian class and making all the semi-finals in Kayak, with her personal best of sixth place at Tarcen in Slovenia.

She was first in Kayak and second in Canadian at the Under 23 European championships in Solkan in Slovenia, also second in Canadian and fourth in Kayak at the World Under 23s at Krakow in Poland.

Her international rankings have improved from 2015 to 30th in Kayak and fourth in Canadian.