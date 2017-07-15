CHEERLEADING: Brooke School triumph again

Success at UKCA National Schools Championships

Brooke School Cheerleaders once again made their way up to the National Cycling Centre in Manchester to defend their National titles at the UKCA National Schools Championships.

Primary team Brooke Allstarz and Secondary teams Brooke Twirlybirds and the Shooting Stars saw off some stiff competition to once again be crowned National Champions for Special Schools Key Stages 2, 3 and 5.

Three days later they went to the Midland Schools Cheerleading Championships in Coventry where unfortunately the Shooting Stars and the Twirlybirds were in the same category. They came out triumphant again with the Stars 1st and the Twirlybirds 2nd, an amazing achievement. Meanwhile the primary Allstarz again defended their title and came out the winning team.

The teams continue to improve and just get better and better each year. The cheerleading coaches, head teacher, along with the Brooke School community and the cheerleaders’ families would like to say huge congratulations for being so amazing and outstanding.