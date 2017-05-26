CHESS: Bob Wildig honoured by chess club

Members at AGM vote to appoint him president

PICTURED: With Bob Wildig, the newly appointed President of Rugby Chess Club, at Monday evening’s AGM were (from left) Nigel Malka (Chair), Chris Pegler (Secretary), Martin Wilson (Treasurer), Nalin Kadodwala (Junior Chess Lead), Malcolm Harding (Leamington League team Captain) and Simon Turner (Rugby A team captain)

Around Rugby most people who have anything to do with chess will know Bob Wildig, particularly if they have played chess as a junior or have a child who has done so.

For many years he organised the Rugby Schools Chess tournament, he also helped set up and support many school-based junior chess clubs in the borough, fostered chess across Warwickshire and has been the well-respected Secretary of Rugby Chess Club for many years, as well as one of its star players.

At its Annual General Meeting on Monday night Rugby Chess Club, which Bob first joined in 1962, voted unanimously to make Bob its Club President.

One of his first jobs in this new role was to present the club’s Jonathan Payne Trophy to Nalin Kadodwala as the season’s most committed player.

In a short speech reflecting on his decades in the club, Bob singled out the particular pleasure he felt this past season in seeing one of the juniors he had taught, James Kearney, reach the top ranking in the club and take over Bob’s usual position as Board 1 of the A team.

He urged the club to continue to look forward but strive for balance.

The card marking his retirement as Club Secretary recalled many of his achievements as well as the club motto that he originated: ‘Rugby chess club: not just chess, chess and people!’

Although Bob is now stepping away from his roles as Secretary and leader of the Junior Club, members hope that President Bob Wildig will continue to play chess with us, teach us to improve and remind us of what is important.

For further information about Rugby Chess Club email rugbychessclub@gmail.com or visit the website rugbychessclub.blogspot.com.