CLUB GAMES: Team from Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre represent Rugby at Olympic Park

Pictures from Better’s Annual Club Games on Friday

On Friday, a team of 30 over 55s represented The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre at Better’s Annual Club Games. The team travelled down to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London to compete across a variety of sports including badminton, bowls, darts, dominoes, and a timed swim. Special guest, javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread opened the ceremony. Rugby competed against other Better centres from across the country and placed 14th out of 22 teams. This is the third year that Rugby has attended the games, which have been running for 13 years, and hope to take an even bigger team in 2018.

Special guest Fatima Whitbread

Chelsea Ashford, Community Sports Manager from The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee leisure centre said: “It was a fantastic event and the team had a great day in London. The opportunity to compete at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is an amazing experience and we’ve already set our sights on next year.”

For further information on activities for the over 55 year olds at The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee leisure centre contact the centre on (01788) 565369 or rugby@gll.org

Rugby swimmers in the Olympic pool