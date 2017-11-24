CROSS COUNTRY: Angela Copson wins British Masters title for tenth year

Incredible athlete now unbeaten in 29 championship races
British & Irish Masters International Cross Country Race
Derry, Northern Ireland
Angela Copson BEM clinched victory in her age group for the tenth year in succession at the British and Irish Masters International Cross Country race held in Derry, Northern Ireland.
Representing England on Saturday, the Rugby & Northampton AC athlete won the W70 age group by over four minutes and has now gone 29 consecutive races unbeaten in Championship cross country races.
Over a distance of 6k Copson completed the course in 28 mins 41 secs with her nearest rival Christine Birch from the Welsh club Abergele recording 33:02 and Liz Corbett (Bellahouston Road Runners) winning the bronze medal in 33:15.
This caps a very successful year for the 70-year-old in which she was unbeaten in all 12 of her Championship races taking her overall gold medal tally to 98.
She broke 13 British records, ten European and eight World bests.
As well as being voted the Daventry & District Sportswoman of the Year, Copson was a finalist in the Northamptonshire sports awards and has also been nominated in the Athletics Weekly Readers’ Choice for British Masters Athlete of the Year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.