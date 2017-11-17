CROSS COUNTRY: Good start to campaign for ladies’ team

Rugby & Northampton AC

Midland Women’s Cross Country League

Coventry, November 11

The Rugby & Northampton ladies’ team had a good start to their campaign in the Midland Women’s Cross Country League held at Coventry.

The squad finished in 6th place in the division one race and were led home by Gabby Moriarty with an excellent run in 13th place with a time of 25 mins 25 secs.

Junior Emma Bond was the next over the line in 21st spot with 26:22 followed by Bethan Goddard in 61st position with 29:24.

Completing the team on her return from injury was Tamara Hardman and she crossed the line in 67th place on 29:45 and was also the first Veteran from the club, which helped the team to 10th spot on the day.

Backing her up were Daisy Melville in 89th on 30:44 and Angela Copson with 32:58 (124th).

U20 athlete Kirsty Goddard put in a good performance in 102nd on 31:34 and completing the squad were veterans Kate Williams (148th in 34:47), Krasimira Raykova (182nd in 37:55) and Senior athlete Tilly Lea (194th in 40:01).