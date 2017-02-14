CROSS COUNTRY: Men’s team stay in top division for 14th year out of 16

Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club

MEN’S BIRMINGHAM CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

WARWICK UNIVERSITY

Saturday, February 11 2017

The Rugby & Northampton Men’s team finished in 10th place overall in Division One of the Birmingham Cross Country League to ensure they will be competing in the top division next season for the 14th time out of 16 years as a merged club.

In the fourth and final fixture at Warwick University, Dominic Jones led them home for the second time this season when he covered the 9k course in 31 mins 11 secs to finish in 20th spot.

Veteran Stephen Marks had a terrific run to cross the line in a best ever 59th position on 33:01 and Robert Male completed all four races by coming home in 64th place with 33:28.

Also making the top 100 was Alistair McDonnell in a time of 34:06 for 85th and making his league debut was veteran Paul Rigby in 35:24 to place him 119th with Daniel Williams completing the scoring six for a personal best 130th spot on 35:47.

The A team finished 12th on the day, but had already done enough in the earlier rounds to secure that top ten league finish and the B team’s 10th spot on the day kept them in 9th overall.

Just like the previous race the whole of the B team consisted of Veteran athletes with Brendan Moen being timed at 35:49 for 132nd place and chasing him hard over the line was Jonathan Taylor, with his best ever run in the league for 137th (35:53).

Nigel Roberts secured the Veteran club title for the first time in 167th position on 37:27 and closing out the top 12 were Vince Carroll (177th in 37:51), Max Chippington (194th in 39:15) and Adrian White (211th in 40:21).

Three other athletes completed the squad with Terry Egan (223rd in 41:40), John Saw (233rd in 42:46) and Adrian Reast (239th in 43:21).

MIDLAND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE

WARWICK UNIVERSITY

Saturday, February 11 2017

The R&N Ladies competed at the same venue as the men in the Midland Women’s Cross Country League.

In their first season in division one the squad weren’t able to maintain the high standard they set last year and were relegated in 12th place.

The six athletes that took part for the club did produce their best performances of the season though, with Junior Rebecca Leadbeater finishing in 27th position and 8th U20 with a time of 23:55 for the 6k route.

The Veteran team were 7th on the day and overall with Zoe Shepherd crossing the line in 64th spot (22nd vet) on 26:29 and just one place and two seconds behind was Angela Copson BEM.

Helen Jones and Kate Williams came next in 86th and 87th respectively, with times of 28:35 and 28:41. Completing the squad was Tilly Lea (100th in 30:37).