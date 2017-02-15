CROSSBOW: Another gold medal for Iris

Rugby Sport for the Disabled
Iris Bingham from Rugby Sport for the Disabled returned with a gold medal from the National Crossbow Federation’s National 18m Indoor Championship, with a 25cm target. The event was held near Gloucester at the weekend.
Iris said: “The straw boss was so hard my bolts could not be removed. I believe my bolts bent, causing six of my shots to go in the 9. The organiser agreed to swap my boss and I had to change my bolts. The venue was very cold and, despite six heaters, the temperature only reached 7C. I wore six tops and three pairs of trouser!” This is a difficult shoot as the ten ring is only 2.5cms in diameter.
Scores out of 600 were:
Assisted Lady Target: Iris Bingham 589
Other gold medal winners were:
Medieval: Graeme Peatfield 399
Gentlemen Target: Tony Reynolds 515
Lady Target: Laura Peatfield 507
Sporting Bow: Adam Rapsey 528
Guest Target: Graeme Watkins 576
