CROSSBOW: Another gold medal for Iris

Iris Bingham national 18m indoor champion

Rugby Sport for the Disabled

Iris Bingham from Rugby Sport for the Disabled returned with a gold medal from the National Crossbow Federation’s National 18m Indoor Championship, with a 25cm target. The event was held near Gloucester at the weekend.

Iris said: “The straw boss was so hard my bolts could not be removed. I believe my bolts bent, causing six of my shots to go in the 9. The organiser agreed to swap my boss and I had to change my bolts. The venue was very cold and, despite six heaters, the temperature only reached 7C. I wore six tops and three pairs of trouser!” This is a difficult shoot as the ten ring is only 2.5cms in diameter.

Scores out of 600 were:

Assisted Lady Target: Iris Bingham 589

Other gold medal winners were:

Medieval: Graeme Peatfield 399

Gentlemen Target: Tony Reynolds 515

Lady Target: Laura Peatfield 507

Sporting Bow: Adam Rapsey 528

Guest Target: Graeme Watkins 576