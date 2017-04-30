CROSSBOW: Iris strikes more gold in Australia

Rugby shooter wins 36th World Championship title

Iris Bingham has shot her way to four World Crossbow Shooting Association (WCSA) World Championship titles, four gold medals and three WCSA Records in Adelaide. Iris believes she has now won 36 World Championship titles.

The event was held in Strathalbyn and competitors came from Australia, Japan, Sweden, Estonia, Portugal, USA, Ireland and Great Britain. The temperature gradually rose to 30C.

After two long days of shooting the Target competition, Iris took the gold in the Assisted division winning by 117 points. Iris said: “I was delighted to win despite the tricky wind conditions. Scores for everyone were low on the first day. It was worth all the freezing outdoor training in January, February and early March.” Iris shoots from her wheelchair, so gets very cold.

Iris’s Target results, each distance out of 300, were:-

Day 1: (65m, 55m, 45m) 263 + 264 + 288 = 815. Day 2: (45m, 55m, 65m) 292 + 269 + 275 = 836. Total 1651/1800.

The third day was the Matchplay Championships, where Iris won her second gold. The competition consisted of nine shots at 55m with a 60cm target. The ten ring was 6cms in diameter.

In the final of the Assisted shooters Iris scored 87 out of 90 points and Sharon Grimston of Australia 80. Iris also broke her WCSA World Championship, World and European Records by 4 points.

Iris then changed into her Judge’s uniform and assisted with the other individual Matchplay events also the Team Matchplay.

Iris’s third World Championship title and gold medal came for the new Bushland round which consisted of 48 shots in the forest at various size Fita field faces. Her fourth was for the Forest round with 48 shots at animal pictures set out in the forest, often shooting between trees and undergrowth.

Iris said: “The distances in both rounds, which were between 5m and 60m, were unmarked and difficult to judge so I was pleased with a gold medal in both rounds. It is so difficult to get round the forest with a wheelchair, although the main paths had been levelled.”

Before the competitions began Iris, who is also an International Crossbow Judge, helped with equipment inspection. Iris shoots for the National Crossbow Federation of Great Britain, Rugby Sport for the Disabled, Rugby Bowmen and Nuneaton Archers.

Iris added: “The Championships were exceptionally well organised. It was great to meet up with so many friends again from all over the world and to make new ones too.

“Everyone was so friendly and helpful and I look forward to the 2018 European Championships in Estonia and the 9th World Championships in Germany in 2019.”