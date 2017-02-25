CROSSBOW: Mayor presents shooters with World Championship awards

Rugby Sport for the Disabled

The Mayor of Rugby Cllr Sally Bragg presented awards from the World Crossbow Shooting Association (WCSA) to three of the five RSDA winners, in the Council Chamber.

At the council chamber with Mayor Cllr Sally Bragg last week PICTURE BY BILL LEWIS

In the 18m Postal World Championship (disabled section), everyone had 60 shots at a 3 spot 40cm target then 60 shots at a 25cm target. These were combined to make a double round too.

Members won World Championship medals in the combined round:

Sport Bows – Men – out of 1200:

Kevin Rumble gold with 1179 plus Team Gold

Mick Watters silver with 1164 plus Team Silver

Graeme Mooney bronze with 1149 plus Team Gold

Sport Bows – Ladies – out of 1200:

Iris Bingham gold with 1188 plus Team Gold

Hazel Duckett silver with 1173 plus Team Silver

Target Bow: Iris Bingham gold with 1198

Members also achieved the following WCSA records:

Kevin Rumble:

World Championship 6 World 5 European 5

Graeme Mooney:

World Championship 3 World 3 European 3

Iris Bingham:

World Championship 9 World 6 European 6

WCSA World Ranking certificates as at December 31, 2016 were presented to:-

Sport Bow:

Kevin Rumble:

Indoors 1st, Outdoors 2nd

Graeme Mooney:

Indoors 2nd, Outdoors 3rd

Mick Watters: Indoors 3rd

Hazel Duckett: Indoor 5th

Target Bow:

Iris Bingham:

Indoors 1st, Outdoors 1st

Everyone present enjoyed the Mayor’s talk about items in her parlour and thank her for the enjoyable morning and her hospitality.