CROSSBOW: Medals and records for Rugby Sport for the Disabled members

National Crossbow Federation 10m National Shoot at Streetly

Rugby Sport for the Disabled members Graeme Mooney and Iris Bingham won gold and the National Assisted 10m titles at the National Crossbow Federation’s 10m National shoot held at Streetly at the weekend and Kevin Rumble won silver.

To score a ten at a 10m shoot, the bolt has to be completely inside, and not touching, the 2½cm ten circle. One bolt has to be shot into each of the four 25cm target faces. Two in one target means a miss and losing the higher score where the two are shot.

In February at this venue Iris’s straw boss was so hard that no one could pull her bolts out, so she borrowed a lighter weight, less powerful Sporting bow and succeeded to make two National Records.

Graeme said: “Despite my scope being broken at the last shoot, I borrowed one and was pleased with my score.”

RSDA assisted Sporting results, with scores out of 800, were: Lady: Gold Iris Bingham 763. Gents: Gold Graeme Mooney 740, silver Kevin Rumble 723.

Other golds: Tournament Gentlemen: Tony Reynolds 725. Lady: Laura Peatfield 749.

Sport Standard: Alan Gregory 784. Medieval: Graeme Peatfield629.