CROSSBOW: Perfect score for Iris

Assisted shooter hits 600 out of 600

At the Rugby Indoor 18m shoot Iris gained a perfect score.

She shot at a three-spot 40cm target. The lighting was ideal and it was warm. Iris achieved a full score of 600 out of 600, and 55 of her 60 shots were completely inside the 4cm ten ring. All RSDA members shoot as ‘assisted’ as they need a helper to load their bow.

Iris said: “I am always nervous on the last shot just in case I miss the ten, which has happened before but was relieved when I realised I had again achieved the perfect score. I only know of one other arbalist in the world who has done this in competition.”

Iris is now looking forward to a rest before starting outdoor shooting in January and February. She said: “Let’s hope I get some thermals for Christmas!”