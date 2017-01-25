CROSSBOW: Rugby Sport for the Disabled

Competition at Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre

Rugby Sport for the Disabled members competed in a National Crossbow Federation Club competition on Saturday, in assisted (disabled) divisions. The event took place at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, which is warm and well lit.

The 18m shoot consisted of 60 shots at a 40cm Vegas target. Iris Bingham competed in the Tournament Division and the other competitors shot in the Sports Standard category.

Returning after a long break due to illness, Graeme Mooney said: “That was a great shoot and possibly a personal best. I recently bought a new scope for my bow which means I can see the target better.”

Two newcomers to crossbow had good results and will gain World Ranking points. Both are competitive and looking forward to the next competition to hopefully improve their scores. Three more people have asked about shooting a crossbow.

The results are out of 600, with the ring tens in brackets:

Iris Bingham 594 (30)

Graeme Mooney 591 (30)

Ann Burt 583 (28)

Kevin Rumble 554 (26)

Jacob Clough 496 (25)