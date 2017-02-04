CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Great Britain selection for student chef

World Championships in Australia in November

Cycle speedway rider Lee Kemp has been selected as part of the Senior Great Britain Squad to travel to Australia for the World Championships in November.

Lee Kemp

In a great year of racing in 2016, Lee, a student at Rugby College training to be a chef, came third in the European Junior Championships in Poole in July.

Winning through two rounds, he was the youngest competitor to qualify into the Senior British Individual Championships, scoring 12 points and coming ninth out of 16, racing against the top riders in the country.

Lee, 18, races in team events for Wednesfield Aces, who became British Team Champions, Midland League Champions, Indoor Senior Team Champions, Junior Indoor Team Champions and were runners-up in the Under 19s team championship.

Last year he also captained the Junior Great Britain team to victory against Poland.

For 2017 he moves from Junior to the Senior ranks and has been offered an opportunity to be part of the Great British Cycle Speedway Squad, so he is looking to raise funds to help pay for his travel and accommodation for the trip to Adelaide.

Lee would be grateful to anyone willing to support his fundraising campaign and has set up a ‘gofundme’ page. Anyone who would like to support him, please contact Bernie Kemp on 07759 790700.