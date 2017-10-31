CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Rider off to World Championships in Australia

Lee Kemp selected in 12-strong Great Britain squad

Cycle speedway ace Lee Kemp travels Australia next week, having been selected to race for Great Britain in the World Championships.

Lee, who has been racing cycle speedway since he was seven years old, is now 19 and moved into the senior ranks this year.

Riding Down Under, he will also be helping the GB team in their matches against the host nation. Lee, being the youngest member of the Senior squad was in the preliminary side picked in April this year, with 18 other riders. In September these were reduced to 12 riders, chosen to race in Australia.

Lee’s selection has left some experience riders out of the squad, but he has worked hard this year racing for his club in Wednesfield and in the Battle of Britain Team for the Midlands Area.

For his club he was part of the team who won the British Team championship. Midlands won the Battle of Britain and for the second year running and Lee qualified to reach the British individual championship. He has had sponsorship from Wolston Villagers holding a quiz and people donating money for his travel and is also grateful to Brandon Hall Hotel, where he works, for supporting him.