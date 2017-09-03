CYCLING: Another record for amazing Mick Ives

Veterans team up with youth academy for time trial

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe McCann are now in terrific form, with victories every weekend, and a lot more hopefully in the pipeline for the rest of the season.

Last Sunday morning near Newmarket team boss Mick Ives, from Baginton, teaming up with Murray Kirton -A5 Rangers, broke the Age Related National Record for 25 miles on a tandem, by a massive 7 mins 13 secs, also beating all other records up to 11 years younger. The records have been not been beaten since 1981.

Last weekend they set new records for 50 mile tandem and in the next two weeks will be attacking the records for both 10 miles and 30 miles.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday morning, the Team were in action again, this time at the Coalville Wheelers 20 mile hilly 2-up time trial, held at Griffydam, near Coalville in Leicestershire.

Team MI Racing fielded 10 teams out of a total of 30. Each of the MI Racing teams were made up of a veteran rider, pacing a member of the MI Racing Youth Academy. It was designed to give the youngsters an idea of what team time trialling is all about.

Of the team’s pacers three were double current British Champions: Rob Muzio (8k Scratch and Madison), Mike Twelves (8k Points and TLI Road) and Mick Ives (TLI Time Trial and VTTA Tandem) along with Leamington’s Mark Wise (TLI Time Trial). 78-year-old Ives, the oldest entry by far in the event, was teamed up with 12-year-old Finley Ross, the youngest entry.

The three charity rides organised by Coventry Olympic Group Sportive (COGS) on Sunday from Baginton village had a brilliant turn out raising money for for Zoe’s Place Hospice, Myton Hospice and Baginton Junior Football Team.

It is hoped to repeat the rides next year.