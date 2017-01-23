CYCLING: Better weekend for Rugby’s Phil Roach

Second at Milton Keynes followed by a win at Abingdon

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann rider Peter Busby saved his best ride until the end of his season when he won the latest round of the Midland Cyclo Cross series, near Birmingham, for riders aged 50 and over, on Sunday, bringing his season to a close.

Busby (from Coventry) battled it out with team mate and Midland Champion, Kirby Bennett (Hinckley) until Bennett suffered mechanical problems, dropping him down to 20th place, before he could get to his spare machine. Then followed a terrific chase by Bennett, as he tore through the field, failing by only a few seconds to catch his team mate, but still winning the over 55 race. Close on his tail was Ian Wright, also of Team MI Racing, who took second place in the over 55 race.

More success followed when Lindsey Newman won the Lady Veteran event, her second victory in two weeks. The frozen course was made even more tricky as the temperature rose and the top surface melted, making it very slippery around most of the course.

In the Ladies’ Senior race Enya Tabrum from Coventry finished 7th.

Late in the afternoon the team’s multi champion, Steve Knight added yet another victory when he coasted home to win the Veteran 40 plus race. Next season Knight will qualify for the over 50 races.

In the under 16 Boys’ race MI Racing Academy rider Edward Woodward finished in 4th place.

Former World Masters Champion Phil Roach, from Rugby, kept the team’s colours flying at two different event over the weekend.

On Saturday he finished second at Milton Keynes and then a few hours later at Abingdon, Oxfordshire, he went one better winning the Veteran race — yet another victory for the Team.

Whilst the Cyclo Cross riders were battling it out in the freezing weather, other team members representing the MI Racing Youth Academy were racing on the Derby Velodrome with great success.

In the latest round of the Notts and Derby Track League, the Final overall standings were a win for Finn Mansfield in the under 16 Boys, victory for Lotta Mansfield in the under 14 Girls, three Individual wins for Josh Giddings in the under 14 Boys, and 4th place for Jack Brough in the under 14 Boys.

Interesting to note, that all of these Academy riders have been riding a full Cyclo Cross season as well, and collecting many victories in the process.

Team MI Racing Youth Academy were comfortable winners of the Team Award, their fourth Team Championship, since the Academy was formed a year ago.

Team MI Racing’s Mike Twelves (Hinckley) who is in charge of the Youth Academy group, led by example as he won two British Cycling Track League events plus one fourth on Tuesday evening and has now recorded six wins from seven events, also at Derby.