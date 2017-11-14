CYCLING: Mick Ives’ team enjoy annual dinner and awards evening at Dunchurch Park

Special presentation to Derrick Woodings, retiring after 60 seasons of racing

Last Friday evening (November 3) was a big night for Team Jewson-MIRacing-Polypipe-McCann Cycle Race Team.

The team held its annual Dinner and Awards Evening at Dunchurch Park Hotel, attended by 97 guests, who celebrated another fantastic season of racing in all disciplines of the sport, winning a total of over 75 events, including 17 British Championships.

No other UK Club/Team, can approach those figures, additionally the Team supports riders from 12 years of age to nearly 80 years.

Apart from the main Race Team for Juniors, Seniors and Veterans Male and Female, MI Racing has a very successful Youth Academy, and a non-racing section, who specialise in Charity Rides and Sportives.

Team Owner and Director welcomed sponsors, media and other distinguished guests including multi World, European and British Champion Geoff Cooke, and announced that all of the current sponsors are supporting the team once again.

A special presentation was made to former Professional and World Masters Champion, Europen Champion, and 31 times British Cycling Champion Derrick Woodings, who rode his last race the week before, winning a silver and a bronze medal in the LVRC National Track Championships at Derby.

Derrick is retiring after 60 seasons of racing, much of it in the company of team mate Mick Ives, both as a professional and a veteran.

Mick made the presentation in the form of a silver salver, suitably engraved. Derrick will still help out with the team whenever possible, but will be sadly missed as a rider.

The following afternoon, several of the team were inaction at the Notts and Derby Cyclo Cross at Holm Pierre Point, near Nottingham. Due to heavy rain the course was very muddy and technical. Rugby member Phil Roach finished 2nd in the over 50 race, but was 1st over 55 rider. Coventry’s Peter Busby finished 5th best over 55, Wellesbourne member Tim Stowe, was 5th over 60 rider.

In the Under 16 Youth Race Josh Giddings finished 3rd, Jack Brough 5th and Christian Boon 11th. Amelie Wayte won the under 16 Girls race with Lotta Mansfeld 2nd and Finn Mansfied finished 6th in the Junior race.

The following day saw more action by team members.

In Lincolnshire race, Rick Lister who has won five of the Lincolnshire League races this season, had mechanical problems and could only finish 3rd, and Peter Busby finished 3rd in the 55+ race. Rob McAndrew finished 4th best Junior. Conditions were dry and fast.

The conditions were the same at the Oxford Uni event, where Rugby’s Phil Roach finished 3rd fastest 50+ rider but easily won the 55+ section.