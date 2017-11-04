CYCLING: More success for Mick Ives’ team

Good week for Rugby’s Phil Roach

In a brilliant weekend’s racing for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann top cyclo cross rider Steve Knight finished a brilliant 2nd in round 2 of the National Trophy series at Abergavenny, south Wales on Sunday. Knight is now 2nd overall in the series just two points behind the leaders.

Former World/British and Welsh Champion Phil Roach from Rugby rode a brilliant race, finishing very strongly to take 8th place, just one place ahead of team mate Kirby Bennett, with Mark James in 15th position , Ian Wright 19th and Coventry member Peter Busby 31st.

Lady Veteran member Sally Reid finished in 3rd place.

Just a few hours earlier on Saturday afternoon Kirby Bennett finished 2nd to Tim Davies with Phil Roach 4th in the Welsh series event at the same venue.

At Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, when Carl Sturgeon – a former World Championship silver medalist, won the latest round of the Leicestershire Cyclo Cross League.

Away from the cold, muddy sport of cyclo cross , team members competed in the LVRC National Track Championships at the Derby Velodrome last weekend, again with great success.

Mike Twelves finished 2nd in the Team Pursuit, beaten by just two tenths of a second—3rd in the Individual Pursuit—4th in the Points race, where he was leading with just two sprints to go, and then another 4th in the Scratch Race .

Twelves has won three gold, two silvers and three bronze , in national championships this season, a terrific achievement.

Derick Woodings finished 2nd in his Scratch Race and 3rd in the Points Race — his last ever race meeting, as he is retiring after 60 years of racing, both amateur and professional.

The championship was organised by the team’s Rob Muzio.

Finally 16-year-old Luke Hind, part of the MI Racing Youth Academy finished a brilliant 8th best Junior in the British National Hill Climb Champs in Northumberland, certainly a star of the future.