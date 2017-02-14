CYCLING: National Champions receive their awards

Mick Ives’ team honoured at British Cycling gala evening at Hilton Hotel, Birmingham

Four members of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann cycle race team attended the British Cycling Gala and Awards evening at the Hilton Hotel, Birmingham on Saturday, along with team boss Mick Ives, to collect their National Championship awards.

Kirby Bennett, Phil Stokes, team boss Mick Ives, Derrick Woodings and Rob O'Connor with their awards

The quartet were: Rob O’Connor - winner of the National Circuit Road Championships, Derrick Woodings - winner of the National 5km Scratch and National 5km Points Track Championships, Phil Stokes - winner of the National Mountain Bike Championships for riders 65+, and Kirby Bennett winner of the National Mountain Bike Championships for riders 55+, along with second place in the National Cyclo Cross Championships for riders 55+. Another team member, Mike Twelves, was unable to attend as he was at a training camp abroad. He was the winner of the National 5km Scratch Championships rider 50+.