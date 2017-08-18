CYCLING: Riders join Mick Ives to celebrate his 60 years of racing

Jack bounces back with excellent ride after university exams

Some 20 riders turned out on Sunday to join team boss Mick Ives, from Baginton, who was celebrating his 60 years of racing without a break, summer and winter — a record that no other rider can claim.

Jack O'Neill

The ride of just under 60 miles included the climb of Edge Hill where he won his first ever race in October 1956, and roads in South Warwickshire that he has used for training on during that period. Next weekend he will contest the V.T.T.A. National 50-mile Tandem Championships with stoker Murray Kirton, hoping to set a new National age related record for the distance.

Time Trial rider, 20-year-old Jack O’Neill of Team Jewson-MI Racing bounced back on the race scene, with an excellent ride in the Coventry C.C. Open 10 mile Time Trial on Saturday.

Jack’s last Open event was in March when he broke course and event record in the tough Banbury Star Hilly Time Trial, held in atrocious conditions. Since then he has been involved with University exams and finding a job, which left him little time to train.

On Saturday he recorded a time of 20 mins 13 secs, despite the 14 mph wind blowing across the course.

Other times by team members were recorded by recent T.L.I. National Champion Mark Wise from Leamington 22-05, Andrew Taylor (Coventry) 22-42 and 70-year-old Barrie Mitchell (Marton) 23-28.

Team MI Racing Youth Academy, once again showed why they are one of the leading squads in the UK when Rory Knowles won the East Midlands under 14 Circuit Championships, with Callum Twelves 6th. Finley Bass won the under 12 years championships.

At the Youth National Circuit Championships at Scarborough, Josh Giddings finished 4th and Jack Brough 6th on a tough circuit which included four climbs of Olivers Mount.

Nearer to home Mike Twelves, Team Jewson-MI Racing, finished 3rd in the British Cycling Veterans Circuit Championships,

More mountain bike success for Team Jewson came on Friday evening, at Carlton, Nottinghamshire, in the final round in the Friday Evening Summer Series.

Hinckley member Kirby Bennett finished 2nd in the 50+ race, with team mate Peter Busby (Coventry) 3rd. Tim Stowe (Wellesbourne member) finished 2nd in the over 60 race and has won the overall series, to add to his Midland Championship series victory, and 3rd place in the British National series overall.

In the Lady Veteran race, Lindsey Newman finished a close 2nd.