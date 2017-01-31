CYCLING: Surprise end of season return by Sturgeon

News from Mick Ives’ race team

One of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann’s top veteran cyclo cross riders, has had to miss the whole of the 2016/7 season because of illness,

Lindsey Newman was second at Misterton Hall

that is until the very final weekend. Leicester-based team member Carl Sturgeon then surprised everyone by turning up to ride at the Misterton Hall event near Lutterworth on Saturday, racing away to a brilliant victory.

Sturgeon, who joined his old team mate and now owner of Team MI Racing, Mick Ives, last season, is highly respected by his rivals, having had such a distinguished racing career. Way back in 1998 Mick was boss of the Ridgeback-Shimano Professional Mountain Bike Team and he chose Carl as his Junior team member. Both went to compete in the UCI World Championships at Spa in Belgium that season, where 16-year-old Sturgeon finished second, behind the winning Belgium rider who was two years older, and Ives finished 3rd in the Veteran Championships, despite breaking two ribs in a crash and giving away 10 years to the winner, Switzerland’s multi World Champion Albert Zweifel, who is now one of the Patron’s to the MI Race Team.

It is expected that Sturgeon will mix mountain bike racing and road racing during the summer months, in preparation for a good cyclo cross season later in the year.

Further success at Misterton Hall came for Veteran Lady, Lindsey Newman, who continued her excellent form to take 2nd place in the Ladies event. Midland Champion and silver medallist in the recent National Championships Kirby Bennett, from Hinckley, was having an off day but still finished third.

An 'off day' but Kirby Bennett was still third

The following morning Bennett was back in brilliant form at the final round of the Midland Cyclo Cross series at Pipe Hayes, Birmingham. He raced away from the start and not only won the 55+ race, but the over 50 race as well, now confirming that he is the Midland Cyclo Cross series Overall

Winner for this season. This was his 17th victory of the season, some record!

Bennett will take a few weeks out while he has a shoulder operation, and then concentrate on a full mountain bike season. He is currently the over 55 British Champion.

Steve Knight also won the Veteran 40+ race at Pipe Hayes on Sunday and he has won the overall series as well.