CYCLING: Three wins in a memorable week for Velo’s Garrett

Victory in time trial, road race and cyclo cross

James Garrett had a memorable week of cycling results in three different cycling disciplines taking three senior wins.

On Tuesday evening Garrett recorded the fastest Velo time in the final race of the evening time trial series to complete a clean sweep of 10m TTs.

Two days later James Garrett, aka “the Bilton Bullet” travelled to Milton Keynes to compete in the 2/3 category event and used his sprinting prowess to take a scintillating win. Riding with team mate Stephen Franklin the pair rode strongly throughout the race covering all the moves during a very fast and technical race lasting 70mins. As the race approached the closing laps James kept close to the front and covered a very strong attack from the proceeding week’s winner to hit the front in the last 200 metres and take his first road win in three years. Franklin finished up in the bunch to conclude a successful nights racing.

This week they travel to Rockingham with the Club RR Championship at stake as Franklin leads Garrett and Thomas by 1 single point.

The first round of the Ridley/Lazer sponsored West Midlands Cyclo Cross League took place in damp, drizzly conditions on Sunday at Abbey Sports Centre, Redditch. With over 400 riders competing from under 8s to veteran class with the eldest competitor well into their 70s.

The Rugby Velo were well represented in the Veteran class with David Garrett coming home in 26th, Peter Mooney 41st, Jon Todd 54th, Greg Elson 79th and Jeff Stone a DNF after taking a heavy fall midrace.

The senior race saw James Garrett and Jeremy Hicks lining up and it was James Garrett who made the strongest start trailing top Junior Toby Barnes on the opening lap. After a few laps Garrett was joined by Marcus Holmes and the pair battled for several laps in pursuit of Barnes who was never more than 30secs in front. With 120 riders in the race lapping riders on the technical 3km course eventually provided Holmes with the opportunity to take a gap as Garrett came up behind lapped riders. Undeterred Garrett pushed on and counted down the laps.

At the chequered flag it was Juniors Barnes and Holmes from Garrett who took the Senior honours ahead of defending senior champion Ewan Mellor with Velo rider Jeremy Hicks home as 12th Senior.