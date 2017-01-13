DARTS: Charity Dart-a-thon

24-hour event at Half Moon, Lawford Road

A 24-hour charity darts event is being staged at the Half Moon pub on Saturday, in aid of Cancer Research.

The dart-a-thon at the Lawford Road venue will start at 12noon on January 14 and organiser Jason Niner hopes it will be supported by at least two PDC players.

Jason, 46, who works as a warehouse supervisor in Milton Keynes, came up with he idea in November after attending a funeral for an old work friend who had been battling cancer for a couple of years.

“My wife had just found out that her mother’s best friend and another friend had all been diagnosed with the disease, so I came up with the idea,” he explained.

“As I’ve recently started playing darts with my two brothers I thought I’d organise a 24-hour dart-a-thon at our local pub, the Half Moon public house, with our darts team.

“There’s going to be 12 people playing, with one dartboard being played on for 24 hours.”

There will also be pool on the Saturday afternoon and face painting.

Jason has set up a Just Giving page for anyone who would like to make a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jason-Niner