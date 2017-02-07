DIRT RUN: Success for triathlon club members in multi-terrain series

Two podium places

Rugby Triathlon Club had a great result on a crisp and frosty morning in Wellingborough on January 22, with four club members racing, picking up two podium position, in the first round of the Wellingborough Multi-Terrain race series.

Jane Hurt in the second event on Sunday

Both Jane Hurt, who finished runner-up in the ladies 15K race with a time of 1:09:53, and Josie Goodwin, who was the fastest veteran lady in the 15K race finishing with a time of 1:17:58, secured places on the podium.

Our other club members performed well as well, with Bev Graham Older returning from injury in the 10K race (56:19) and Lorraine Brooks finishing in 1:05:00.

The Wellingborough Multi-Terrain race is part of a two round race series taking place on the varied terrain of Irchester Country Park, with organisers providing a choice of three distances, 15K, 10K or 5K.

Pictured at the first race (from left) Josie Goodwin, Bev Graham-Older and Jane Hurt

Second Round of Dirt Run Race Series

Rugby Triathlon Club once again performed well at the second and final round of the Wellingborough Multi-Terrain race series on Sunday (February 5) at Irchester Country Park.

The recent warmer weather and rain created a far muddier course for all those running, but didn’t stop Jane Hurt picking up her second podium finish of the series when she finished as ladies’ runner-up, and age group winner, in the 15K race with a time of 1:10:17.

The club was well represented across all three distances with Greg Ashley finishing the men’s 15K race in a time of 1:04:27, Garry Haynes running the Men’s 10K race in a time of 46:34, Bev Graham-Older finishing the women’s 10K race in 56:38 and Alison Ashley running the women’s 5K race in 27:12.

The Wellingborough Multi-Terrain two part race series takes place on the varied terrain of Irchester Country Park, with organisers providing a choice of three distances, 15K, 10K or 5K.

Round 1 took place on January 22 and round 2 on February 5, 2017.