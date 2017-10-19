EQUESTRIAN SUCCESS: Rugby horse is best four-year-old eventer in country

Just Soda No Ice wins Osberton International Horse Trials

A talented Rugby horse and her owner have won British Eventing’s premier championship to be crowned the UK’s best four-year-old eventer in the country.

Just Soda No Ice had previously won the best yearling at the British Futurtiy shows in 2014 and it seems that accolade is now bearing fruit as she beat 37 other finalists over the three disciplines of dressage, show jumping and cross country at Osberton International Horse Trials.

Bred, owned and trained by Zoe Feeney, herself as ex International competition rider, Just Soda No Ice scored an impressive 25 for her dressage and then had clear rounds in the other two event tests.

As Zoe says: “Despite poor slippery conditions after over night rain, Friday’s show jumping and cross country proved to be very challenging with Soda doing the double clear. She has yet to knock down any jump in competition so we are fingers crossed she can carry on as a five year old improving and fulfilling the potential that she showed as a foal.”

Soda was the last foal sired by another of Zoe’s horses Stallone Quainton, while Soda’s dam line boasts an American Kentucky Derby winner. Zoe is well known in equestrian circles in Rugby, being a British Dressage Judge having officiated at the 2012 Paralympics and running the highly successful Saxon Fields Summer Dressage events for the last few years.