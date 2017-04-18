GAELIC FOOTBALL: Gaels’ season opener at Newbold on Sunday

Home debut for new recruit Dan O’Brien

Rugby Gaels play their first home game of the season this Sunday at Newbold RFC’s Parkfield Road Ground. The Gaels take on St Joseph’s of Derby with the game set to start at 2pm.

The game will also be the home debut of sorts for one of The Gaels new recruits, Dan O’Brien. Dan was part of Newbold’s remarkable promotion winning side that will play in Rugby Union’s National Division Three next season. This weekend he will line out in the blue of the Gaels so we decided to ask him​ about his new team and sport:

Why did you decide to play Gaelic Football?

I’ve a few mates in Ireland who play and so I knew the sport and had watched a few games. I wanted something to do in the summer and so When Mike Cremin (former Gaels Chairman) spoke to me along with Sean Quigley I thought id give it a go!

What do you like about the game?

It’s a quick paced, challenging sport which requires a varied skill set! It’s also a great way to keep fit during the summer which benefits winter sports such as Rugby.

Are there any crossover skills between Rugby and Gaelic Football and vice versa?

I think there is a crossover of skills from several sports involved in Gaelic. For example the catching of long and high balls, paired with the punt kicking are almost directly transferred to Rugby. Albeit with a few subtle differences in technique.

What have you made of the season so far?

Having won two of three league games so far I think we are pretty happy. We were very disappointed to lose to Connollys but we’ll put that right later in the season at home. Having only played away so far the boys are looking forward to opening our account at home and getting back on track in what we hope will be a successful season!

On Sunday Rugby will look to get back to winning ways. The last time the two sides met The Gaels won by 14 points. Mick Treacy will be looking for a similar performance this weekend.