GAELIC FOOTBALL: Narrowest of defeats at home

Incident-packed game at Newbold on Sunday

Warwickshire Intermediate League Division 3

Rugby Gaels 3-10 (19 points)

St Joseph’s GAA (Derby) 4-08 (20 points)

Rugby Gaels lost their first home game of the season by a point on Sunday. It was an incident packed game that saw 4 own goals and a sending off. Rugby lead by 3 points early on when Kieran O’Leary carved open the St Joseph’s defence only to screw his shot wide from 5 yards out. The Gaels were punished when Jordan Gold in goal spilled a high ball into his net.

Once again Rugby opened up the Derby sides defence only for Mike Cremin to miss hit his shot. At half time St Joseph’s lead by 2 points one goal and four points to five points.

St Joseph’s extended their lead to three and looked more accomplished in possession. However the game was turned on its head when a high ball by Danny Walshe was diverted into his own net by the Derby Full Back. This error was compounded when the resultant kick out went wrong and Conor Shaw blasted it into the net with style. Josephs’ replied with a goal of their own shortly after to draw level.

Rugby’s cause was not helped when influential midfielder Fenton Collins limped off with a serious ankle injury. Josephs’ took the lead again when a high ball dropped and Michael O’Meara connected sweetly with his clearance. However it sailed into the top corner of his own net. When Conor Shaw was sent off for a second late challenge the chances of Rugby overturning a six point deficit looked slim. Points from Sean Byrne and Dan O’Brien reduced the arrears and when Joseph’s blasted a clearance into their own net for a second own goal.

The gap was down to one with two minutes left to play. Try as they might The Gaels couldn’t find a score and slipped to the narrowest of losses.

Rugby Gaels scorers:

Alex Baalham Donaldson 0-4

Connor Shaw 1-1

Dan Walshe 1-1

Mike Cremin 0-1

Sean Byrne 0-1

Kieran O’Leary 0-1

Dan O’Brien 0-1

Own Goal 1-0