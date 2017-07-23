GOLF: ‘Fly-over’ surprise at Lady Captain’s Day

Rugby Golf Club

Well, to our surprise, the ladies of Rugby Golf Club, on their special day of the year – Lady Captain’s Day – were granted a ‘fly-over’ by a Lancaster Bomber at the very moment that the first group of ladies took to the tee at 12 o’clock!

Paul Martin, President of the club and official starter of the event, coped admirably with the potential distraction.

Anne Hawkins, the Ladies’ Captain, was heard to remark that future Ladies’ Captains might want to consider developing even better relations with the Air Ministry to secure future bookings with the Red Arrows! All in all, it was a great day and the sun shone.

The ladies played an 18-hole round of golf with the course in magnificent condition, with a friendly ‘tipple’ on offer at the half-way house, followed by a fiendish nine-hole putting competition, a picture quiz of famous places, and all rounded off with a fantastic evening buffet – affording an opportunity for current members to catch up with former playing members.

The clubhouse was decorated by Margaret Webb’s beautiful floral arrangements, and the evening was rounded off with the prize presentations for the ladies’ twice-monthly Medal competitions as well as the prizes for the day, presented by Paul Martin.

The overall winner was Deb Harrad with an impressive score of 41 Stableford points.