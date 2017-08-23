GOLF: Golfers raise over £1,000 in memory of Dave Wilson

20th annual golf day held at Whitefields in glorious sunshine

The Dave Wilson Memorial Golf Society held their 20th annual golf day at Whitefields Golf Club this year and in glorious sunshine Neil Anderson was the popular winner.

In memory of Dave Wilson, who was a friend of many in the village of Long Lawford nearly 60 ‘golfers’ get together each year to remember Dave and raise money for charity.

This year’s chosen charity was The Rugby Foster Care Association with a fantastic £1060, raised by raffle and fines. A great day was had by all.

Marc Klaus, Norma Wilson from Rugby Foster Care Association, Wilf Wilson, KJ North and Martin Piltz are pictured above.