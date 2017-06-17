GOLF: Home teams top Rugby Golf Club competition

Golfers invited to next Open Ladies’ event in September

On Wednesday (June 7), 13 teams of ladies took part in a 3-Ball Stableford Alliance Golf Competition – two players’ scores to count on all but the Par 3 holes, and all three scores on the Par 3 holes.

After some truly awful weather in the days before, the sun shone and the course looked at its loveliest. Playing conditions were extremely good, albeit a little breezy.

The event was won by two home-grown teams - Sue Graham, Krys Lewandowski and Kath Coleman with a very impressive score of 96 points ahead of Di Reid, Maureen Gough and Olive Atwell, scoring 82 points.

A visiting team from the Warwickshire Golf Club - Marion Wood, Jenny Brown and Alison Gadsen, none of whom had played the RGC course before - won the Best Front 9 with a score of 41 points – and the Best Back 9 was won by Carol O’Neil (Rugby), Maggie Nutt (Northampton) and Ann Wenham (Kettering) with 45 points.

Carol O’Neil was also the winner of the Twos Competition, being the only player on the day to get a ‘Hole-in-Two’.

The day was thoroughly enjoyable for all participants and a total of £156 was raised for CarersTrust, the charity chosen this year by Anne Hawkins, the Ladies’ Captain.

The next Open Ladies’ event at RGC will be a 4-Ball AM/AM competition on Wednesday, September 7. The start-sheet is beginning to fill up so do get your entries in soon.

Incomplete teams and/or Individual entries are welcome and we will do our best to find playing partners.