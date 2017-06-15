GOLF: Jason best of 99 players in Lennon Open

Rugby Golf Club

Rugby Golf Club held the Lennon Open on Saturday (June 10). The annual event is open to members and non-members, this year’s event was attended by 99 players with nine from visiting golf clubs.

The winner on the day was member Jason Colin. Jason joined the club in 2010 and has been a great addition to the growing membership at Clifton Road.

Jason’s score on the day was a fantastic net 64 off a 19 handicap. Runner-up was Richard Wlodarczyk, who lost on count back to Jason.

Other places went to Lewis Hertherington, Adam White, Andrew Jarman and Robert Townsend.

The club has a number of activities planned for both members and non-members.