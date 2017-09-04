GOLF: Mixed competition success at Rugby Golf Club

Sarah Plant and Peter Day win Bank Holiday Monday trophy

On Bank Holiday Monday Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held one of its annual trophy competitions.

On a hot sunny day 16 pairs competed in a Betterball Stableford with a difference, where a minimum of six scores from each player had to be included in the total.

The winners of the trophy for 2017 were new pairing Sarah Plant and Peter Day with an outstanding 50 points.

In second place were Keith & Hazel Oag with 49 points, and in third place were Phil Turrell and Linda Long with 42 points.

Trophy winners Peter Day and Sarah Plant are pictured with lady captain Anne Hawkins, who presented the trophy.