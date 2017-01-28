GOLF: News from Whitefields

Dementia UK and Brooke School new captains’ charities

Whitefields Golf Club held its AGM last Friday and the new club captain elected was Andy Duke. George Briffa was elected as Senior section captain and Carol Dowse as Ladies’ section captain.

The outgoing captains reported success on all playing fronts and that mainly local charities had benefited to the tune of £6,206 from various fund raising activities from all sections.

The Ladies’ section raised over £1,400 for Warwickshire Young Carers with the main club charity of air ambulance to receive over £3,300.

This year all section captains have agreed to jointly support two charities, Dementia UK and Rugby’s Brooke School.

A full programme of events, club competitions, opens for gents , ladies and Seniors was outlined by the club secretary, Nick Hoare and already applications had been received for various opens planned for later this year. Discussions are also taking place to hold events for special needs groups later in the year.

The club is embarking on a programme to encourage young golfers to start playing and also those slightly older between 16 and 25.

The Ladies’ section in particular is looking to expand and are wanting ladies of all capabilities to join the club and enjoy all the health benefits playing golf has to offer, as well as good company.