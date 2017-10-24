GOLF: Past lady captains gather for annual competition and lunch

Rugby Golf Club

Thirteen past captains from Rugby Golf Club ladies’ section took part in their annual competition.

A 12-hole stableford played in glorious weather was enough to work up an appetite for lunch. Six more past captains joined the players for lunch, including Mary Cox, who was captain in 1969.

The present captain Anne Hawkins attended to present the prizes, and the event was organised by last year’s captain Sue Davis. The winner was Hazel Oag with 26 points, and the runner-up Margaret Webb with 24 points.